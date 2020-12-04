Turkey Open to Trilateral Cooperation With Russia, Kazakhstan in Space Sector - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey sees possible trilateral cooperation with Russia and Kazakhstan on preparing and supporting space launches as both logical and plausible, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the country's national space agency, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the space official, Ankara has already signed a bilateral cooperation agreement with Nur-Sultan and is about to do the same with Russia.

"It follows that, from the standpoint of preparing and supporting launches, a trilateral cooperation seems quite logical and well-warranted," Yildirim said, adding that trilateral cooperation may also extend to joint development of some space systems.

Kazakhstan's importance for the international space industry lies in the Baikonur cosmodrome, a spaceport built by the Soviet Union and is leased by the Kazakh government to Russia for carrying out space launches.

In October, Turkey and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral space cooperation.