UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Labels Video Retweeted By Trump As 'manipulated'

Daniyal Sohail 18 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:15 PM

Twitter labels video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated'

Twitter has used a new policy to identify misleading content for the first time on a post retweeted by US President Donald Trump that appeared to show Democratic Party rival Joe Biden endorsing his re-election

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Twitter has used a new policy to identify misleading content for the first time on a post retweeted by US President Donald Trump that appeared to show Democratic Party rival Joe Biden endorsing his re-election.

The social media platform has struggled with removing deceptive and abusive content in the past, but has also faced accusations its curbs have suppressed some political views.

Last week it announced moderators would begin flagging media that had been "deceptively altered or manipulated," the same day it announced an expansion of a ban on hate speech.

A clip posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino appeared to show Biden telling a crowd: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." The footage was later retweeted by Trump and had been viewed nearly six million times by Monday.

But the video cropped the end of Biden's sentence -- made during a recent campaign speech Missouri state -- where he was discussing the need for party unity in the wake of a bruising Primary contest.

"We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here," Biden had said.

Twitter appended a label to the video describing it as "manipulated media," prompting a denial from Scavino in a later tweet on Monday.

The platform last month suspended dozens of accounts for spam-like posts supporting former Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, whose campaign hired hundreds of people to promote him on social media.

Related Topics

Firing Social Media Twitter White House Trump Same Post Media From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 infections in Japan climb by 33 to 480 ca ..

6 minutes ago

Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls ..

6 minutes ago

"Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to invigorate Pakistan's ..

6 minutes ago

DPRK test-fires short-range projectiles: S.Korea's ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new ..

9 minutes ago

Number of coronavirus cases in Egypt rises to 55

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.