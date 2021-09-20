UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Intend To Extend Nuclear-Powered Submarine Tech To Other Countries - Official

Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:51 PM

US Does Not Intend to Extend Nuclear-Powered Submarine Tech to Other Countries - Official

The United States does not intend to share its nuclear-powered submarine technology with other countries besides Australia, a senior US administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United States does not intend to share its nuclear-powered submarine technology with other countries besides Australia, a senior US administration official said on Monday.

The United States will provide Australia a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines as part of the newly-announced Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defense pact created to enhance trilateral security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We don't have the intention of extending this to other countries, this is for Australia and it is based on a unique set of circumstances involving the Australian case," the official said during a conference call when asked if the deal sets a new precedent.

