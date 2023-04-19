UrduPoint.com

US Space Command Chief Says 'Always Good' To Have Deconfliction Talks With Russia, China

Daniyal Sohail Published April 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US Space Command Commander General James Dickinson told Sputnik anytime is a good time to have a conversation about deconfliction with Russia and China, especially given the growing number of objects in space.

"Just talking about the volume of objects in space - going from 25,000 to 48,000 - I think anytime we can have a conversation on deconfliction is always good," Dickinson said, referring to the growth over the past three years in the number of objects Space Command monitors.

Dickinson also said information related to what Space Command monitors is posted on an open website.

"Whether you call that deconfliction or not, we are presenting that information that we see so that those types of activities can happen," he said.

Dickinson spoke to Sputnik on the margins of the 38th annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

