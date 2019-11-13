Chances of light rain in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 18 to 20 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Mainly dry weather with hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail over most parts of the Sindh province.

However, rain/dust-thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division, whereas at isolated places in Sukkur division and Sanghar district during the next 24 hours.