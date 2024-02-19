Cloudy, Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 11:17 PM
The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province with cold to very cold situation in northern parts during next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province with cold to very cold situation in northern parts during next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 06.0 degree centigrade and 03.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Monday.
Recent Stories
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur
Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest
Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi4 hours ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Kaghan valley5 hours ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD3 days ago
-
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD6 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 days ago
-
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD13 days ago
-
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaigns in Hazara division16 days ago
-
Rain with thunderstorm, snowfall over mountains expected16 days ago
-
Weather turns cold as showers received across northern Sindh16 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely in most parts of country: PMD17 days ago
-
Hyderabad receives light showers17 days ago
-
Moderate to heavy rain lashes capital; subsides fog19 days ago