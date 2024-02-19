Open Menu

Cloudy, Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province with cold to very cold situation in northern parts during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province with cold to very cold situation in northern parts during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 06.0 degree centigrade and 03.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

However, Rain received in Zhob, Ziarat and Quetta.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Zhob Kalat Ziarat

Recent Stories

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

24 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

24 minutes ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

24 minutes ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

26 minutes ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

28 minutes ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

28 minutes ago
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

28 minutes ago
 ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzle ..

ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds

26 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

26 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

28 minutes ago
 Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd inter ..

Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest

24 minutes ago
 Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions aft ..

Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather