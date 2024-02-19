Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province with cold to very cold situation in northern parts during next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 06.0 degree centigrade and 03.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

However, Rain received in Zhob, Ziarat and Quetta.