UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold And Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:33 PM

Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of country

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi twenty, Peshawar five, Quetta one, Gilgit minus three, Murree two and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Greek Police Detain About 80 People During Violent ..

33 seconds ago

Youth-led Projects Showcased in Student Leaders Co ..

5 minutes ago

Dirty makeup sponges harbor dangerous bacteria

1 minute ago

Wet and cold weather linked to increased cancer ra ..

1 minute ago

22 years old girl strangled to death in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Anti polio campaign for the second time to kick of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.