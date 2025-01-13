Cold, Dry Weather Expected Across Pakistan: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 07:57 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, with very cold conditions likely in hilly areas during the morning and night hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, with very cold conditions likely in hilly areas during the morning and night hours.
According to the forecast, moderate to dense fog, in patches, is expected in upper Sindh and most districts of Punjab during morning and night hours.
Frost is also anticipated at a few places in the upper parts of the country during early morning hours.
The synoptic situation reveals that continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan, while a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect the northwestern regions of the country starting Tuesday night.
Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather persisted in most areas, with very cold conditions in hilly regions.
Moderate to dense fog blanketed several parts of Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during this period were Skardu at -11 C, Gupis and Astore at -10 C, Leh at -9 C, Gilgit and Kalam at -7 C, Bagrote and Hunza at -6 C, and Dir and Chitral at -4 C.
The citizens are advised to take precautionary measures, particularly during foggy conditions, to ensure road safety and protect themselves from extreme cold.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD
PJA launches training course on forensic analysis of evidence
KP’s Assembly Opposition leader Ibadullah calls on CM Bugti
GME reports strong growth in 2024
Reforms introduced to address challenges of investors in Balochistan: Bilal
LDA starts separate lanes for cyclists, motorcyclists on Ferozpur
PHA approves development, upgrading of parks, picnic and seating points
PSL holds court at Hazoori Bagh to draft players for 10th edition
Guidelines for Umrah pilgrims; vaccinations, precautionary measures mandatory fo ..
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hits southwestern Japan
20th edition of SteelFab 2025 exhibition kicks off in Sharjah
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD2 minutes ago
-
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 20253 days ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Thursday5 days ago
-
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season6 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore7 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather to dominate city9 days ago
-
Rain and snow forecast for Upper regions; dense fog to persist in plains: PMD10 days ago
-
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points10 days ago
-
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains11 days ago
-
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory11 days ago
-
Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan12 days ago
-
Cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore12 days ago