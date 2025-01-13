Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Expected Across Pakistan: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 07:57 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, with very cold conditions likely in hilly areas during the morning and night hours

According to the forecast, moderate to dense fog, in patches, is expected in upper Sindh and most districts of Punjab during morning and night hours.

Frost is also anticipated at a few places in the upper parts of the country during early morning hours.

The synoptic situation reveals that continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan, while a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect the northwestern regions of the country starting Tuesday night.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather persisted in most areas, with very cold conditions in hilly regions.

Moderate to dense fog blanketed several parts of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during this period were Skardu at -11 C, Gupis and Astore at -10 C, Leh at -9 C, Gilgit and Kalam at -7 C, Bagrote and Hunza at -6 C, and Dir and Chitral at -4 C.

The citizens are advised to take precautionary measures, particularly during foggy conditions, to ensure road safety and protect themselves from extreme cold.

