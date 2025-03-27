Open Menu

Weather Update: New System Bearing Rain Enters Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:05 PM

Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab

Many districts in Punjab are expected to experience rain with strong winds today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) A new weather system has entered Punjab which is expected to bring rain with the strong winds in several districts.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said after the dry weather that persisted for the past few weeks, a new rain-bringing system has entered Punjab which resulted in the likelihood of rain in most districts of the province.

For the past few weeks, the nights in Punjab have been cool while the days have been hot and dry. However, with the entry of the new rain system into the province, the rain and strong winds are expected in districts of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions.

The meteorologists said that many districts in the province are expected to experience rain with strong winds today, though in the provincial capital Lahore and other divisions, clouds may pass by without rain.

In Lahore, clouds will remain throughout the day, with intermittent sunshine as well, though the Meteorological Department has ruled out the possibility of rain in the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain in various districts of Punjab will improve the weather and bring an end to the dry spell that has persisted for the past few weeks. Today, the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 19°C, with a maximum of 32°C.

