UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Kalat -04, Gupis -03, Astore, Kalam. Anantnag -02, Quetta and Rawalakot -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Quetta Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alle ..

Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alleges Ubbaidullah Baig

44 seconds ago
 DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

45 seconds ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Aga Khan Higher Secondar ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Aga Khan Higher Secondary School

47 seconds ago
 Funds approved for 764 new schemes in Sargodha div ..

Funds approved for 764 new schemes in Sargodha division

51 seconds ago
 Wisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleein ..

Wisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Draghi, Putin Discuss EU-Belarus Border Crisis, Uk ..

Draghi, Putin Discuss EU-Belarus Border Crisis, Ukraine, Energy Prices - Italian ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.