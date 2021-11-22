Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Kalat -04, Gupis -03, Astore, Kalam. Anantnag -02, Quetta and Rawalakot -01 C.