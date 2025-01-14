Cold, Dry Weather Likely Across Pakistan With Fog In Plains
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 10:49 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that cold and dry weather will prevail across most parts of the country on Wednesday, with hilly areas experiencing very cold conditions
Moderate to dense fog is likely to affect most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours, potentially causing disruptions to visibility and travel.
Light rain and snowfall are expected in isolated areas of northwestern Balochistan due to the presence of a shallow westerly wave.
However, continental air remains dominant over most regions, keeping conditions dry elsewhere.
In the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather gripped most parts of the country, with hilly areas experiencing very cold and partly cloudy conditions.
Dense fog affected visibility in several areas of Punjab, particularly during the early hours.
The lowest temperatures recorded during the period include -12 in Leh, -11 in Gupis, and -10 in Skardu and Astore. Gilgit and Kalam experienced temperatures of -7, while Hunza recorded -6. Bagrote and Kakul saw temperatures dip to -5, with Dir and Chitral at -4.
Residents in hilly regions have been advised to brace for extremely cold conditions, while travelers in fog-affected areas are urged to exercise caution.
