Cold, dry weather to persist in capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast that cold and dry weather would likely to persist in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country whereas intense cold weather was likely to prevail in Upper Khyber pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -15�C, Astore -13�C, Skardu, Anantnag -11�C, Gupis -10 �C, Kalam -09 �C, Baramulla, Pulwama -08 �C, Bagrote, Gilgit, Quetta -07 �C, Kalat, Srinagar -06�C and Hunza -05�C.