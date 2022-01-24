UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

January 24, 2022

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

