Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

