Dry Weather Expected In City

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Dry weather expected in city

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 29 and 17 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.

According to Meteorological Department office, dry weather is expected in all districts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most part of the province including Islamabad (Golra 13mm, ZP 11mm, Bokra 09mm, Saidpur 08mm, AP 03mm), Murree 09mm, Attock 03mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02mm) and Multan 01mm.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

