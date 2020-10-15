UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:52 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.5 degree centigrade and 20. 8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 82 per cent at 8 am and 26 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:15 am and set at 17:44 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

40 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

42 minutes ago

Notorious dacoit gang busted, looted cash recovere ..

12 seconds ago

Five sentenced to death in Bangladesh for gang rap ..

14 seconds ago

Security arrangements finalized for procession

16 seconds ago

Infinix Zero 8 – The Nightscape Legend is offici ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.