Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.5 degree centigrade and 20. 8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 82 per cent at 8 am and 26 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:15 am and set at 17:44 pm tomorrow.