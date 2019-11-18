UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts :MET Office

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Cold weather is expected in northern parts,however, shallow foggy conditions will prevail in Upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during morning time, the MET office reported.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam and Kalat -03C, Astore -02 andGupis -01C during last 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

