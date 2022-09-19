Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While hot weather conditions are expected in central and southern parts during the period. Hot and dry weather is expected in Islamabad during daytime.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, however light rain-thunderstorm is likely in Chitral.

In Punjab, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Balochistan, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

While rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran.

In Sindh, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Gilgit Baltistan, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected however, light rain/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 40 C, Sibbi, Rohri, Dalbandin and Bhakkar 39C.