Hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

Rain (mm) recorded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper05, Lower 02), Malamjabba 03, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 02, Kakul 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 01, Punjab: Jhang 05, Noorpurthal 04, Kasur03, Fasialabad and Bahawalnagar02 .

Highest maximum temperature's (C) were recorded at Jaccobabad, Dadu 46C, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, and Lasbella 45C.