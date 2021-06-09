UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot & Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

Hot & dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast hot & dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.2 degree centigrade and 31.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 percent at 8 am and 36 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Weather

