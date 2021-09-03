UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.5 degrees centigrade and 12.

1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

Rain received Lasbella and Barkhan and Sibi districts.

While rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at isolated districts of the province including Barkhan, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbella and its surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Sibi Barkhan Khuzdar Awaran Ziarat

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister welcomes Air Arabia Group to Pakist ..

Prime Minister welcomes Air Arabia Group to Pakistan for establishing new airlin ..

1 minute ago
 UK Pledges to Allocate Nearly $300,000 to Ghana to ..

UK Pledges to Allocate Nearly $300,000 to Ghana to Fund Security Projects

1 minute ago
 Govt striving for ensuring provision of higher edu ..

Govt striving for ensuring provision of higher education in province: Shaukat Al ..

1 minute ago
 Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal ..

Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal in Tokyo paralympics

26 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare ..

Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare in Balochistan: Sarwar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.