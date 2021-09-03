Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.5 degrees centigrade and 12.

1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

Rain received Lasbella and Barkhan and Sibi districts.

While rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at isolated districts of the province including Barkhan, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbella and its surrounding areas.