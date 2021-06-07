UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:53 PM

Hot weather in most parts during next 24 hours

The Met office Islamabad Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met office Islamabad Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Whereas, very hot in plain areas seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country in next 04 to 05 days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Nokkundi 48, Noorpur Thal 47, Dalbandin and Bhakkar 46.

