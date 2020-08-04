UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather, Rain Predicted In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:47 PM

Hot weather, rain predicted in Sindh

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan Tuesday predicted hot weather in various districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan Tuesday predicted hot weather in various districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Light rain has also been predicted on the coastal belt of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures was recorded in Karachi 35-37 C, Hyderabad 37-40 C,Sukkur 41-43 C, Thatta 35-37 C, Moen-jo-Daro 39-41 C, Dadu 41-43 C, Mithi 38-40 C and Nawabshah 42-44 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving ..

10 minutes ago

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

23 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.