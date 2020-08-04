Hot weather, rain predicted in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan Tuesday predicted hot weather in various districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Light rain has also been predicted on the coastal belt of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures was recorded in Karachi 35-37 C, Hyderabad 37-40 C,Sukkur 41-43 C, Thatta 35-37 C, Moen-jo-Daro 39-41 C, Dadu 41-43 C, Mithi 38-40 C and Nawabshah 42-44 C.