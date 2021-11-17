UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Likely At Isolated Places In KP, Kashmir, GB

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Light rain with little snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Fog is likely to prevail at a few places over northeast and south Punjab during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting northern areas of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Skardu -07, Gupis -03, Astore -02, Kalam, Kalat and Gilgit -01 C.

