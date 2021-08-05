UrduPoint.com

Local Met Office Predict Hot, Dry Weather For City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:36 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

