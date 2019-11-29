Mainly dry weather forecast in country 29 Nov 2019

(@imziishan)

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas on Saturday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad, Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

According to synoptic situation, a dry continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.

During past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in districts of Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Narowal and Islamabad. Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 13), Murree 06, Narowal 01, Kashmir: Kotli 05, Muzaffarabad (City 04, A/P 02) and Garidupatta 02.

Today's Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures: Kalam -06C, Kalat, Astore -05C, Quetta, Bagrote, Gupis and Chitral -03C.