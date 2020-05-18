UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast 18 May 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast 18 May 2020

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Tuesday.

While dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.However, rain (mm) recorded in Mirkhani 10, Muzaffarabad 05, Chakwal, Joharabad 03, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Peshawar and Gujrat 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi, Turbat 45C, Shaheed Banazirabad 44C and Dadu 43C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Peshawar Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gujrat Turbat Chakwal Dadu Chitral Dir Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

21 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Rise Above $35 Per Barrel Firs ..

5 minutes ago

Nigerian Military Kills 20 Boko Haram Militants in ..

5 minutes ago

13 new corona cases take tally to 540 in GB

5 minutes ago

US economy showing 'encouraging signs': White Hous ..

14 minutes ago

Premier League clubs agree group training return f ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.