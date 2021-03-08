Met office forecast fair weather in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 20 to 22 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.