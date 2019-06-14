Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:18 PM
The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours
The Highest maximum temperature 40 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 33 Centigrade were recorded.
The Met Office also forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.