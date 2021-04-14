UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Likely With Chances Of Rain At Few Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely with chances of rain at few places

Local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm coupled with rain at few areas during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm coupled with rain at few areas during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 39.3 C was recorded as highest temperature while 23.5 C as minimum temperature. The humidity was recorded as 45 percent at 8 am and 21 percent at 5 pm.

The sun rise time will be 05:46 am and sun set at 18:43 pm on Thursday.

