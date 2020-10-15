UrduPoint.com
PMD Forecast Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

According to Met office, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Chhor 41C, Mithi 40C, Karachi 39C and Ormara 38C.

