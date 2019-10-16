Rain expected in city in Lahore

The rain has forecast at scattered places in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The rain has forecast at scattered places in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The Met department on Wednesday predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Rawalpindi,Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in the city.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country while a westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country during Thursday and Friday.