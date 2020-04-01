Rain expected in city Lahore

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Dry weather in most parts of the province and rain in some region including provincial capital is expected during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Dry weather in most parts of the province and rain in some region including provincial capital is expected during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 28 and 15 degrees centigrade respectively, on Wednesday.

According to Met office, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, However rain-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Chakwal, Narowal, Lahore, Jhelum and Attock in night hours on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts included Murree 19mm, Islamabad (ZP 18mm, AP 07mm), Sialkot 04mm, Narowal 03mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during 6 to 12 hours.

