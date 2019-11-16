UrduPoint.com
Rain Reduces Smog In City In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:57 PM

The prevailing smog in the provincial capital city for the last few days have been reduced due to light rain on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The prevailing smog in the provincial capital city for the last few days have been reduced due to light rain on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 171 in the city which showed a significant reduction in smog.

The Met department has forecast rain, wind/thunderstorm at scattered places in south Punjab, Sindh and north eastern Balochistan besides at isolated places in districts of upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. Snowfall is also expected over mountain.

