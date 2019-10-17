UrduPoint.com
Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered places during next 24 hours: MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind and thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind and thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Hail storm expected at a few places in during the period.

Snowfall over high mountains also expected in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Day and night temperatures likely to fall ( 2 to 4 degree) from Saturday in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper and central Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A westerly wave likely to approach western parts of the country today evening and likely to persist till Saturday.

