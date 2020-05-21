UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Braves Dry And Hot Weather

Thu 21st May 2020

Sukkur braves dry and hot weather

Dry and hot weather was witnessed in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas here Thursday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Dry and hot weather was witnessed in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas here Thursday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached up to 47�C while in Sukkur it remained 44�C.

