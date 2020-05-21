Sukkur braves dry and hot weather

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Dry and hot weather was witnessed in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas here Thursday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached up to 47�C while in Sukkur it remained 44�C.