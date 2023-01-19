UrduPoint.com

The President Of The Islamic Republic Of Mauritania Receives The OIC Secretary-General

Published January 19, 2023

The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, received H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday 17 January 2023, in Nouakchott

Nouakchott (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023) The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, received H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday 17 January 2023, in Nouakchott.


H.E. the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania reiterated his country's support to the OIC and to the efforts of the Secretary-General, underlining the important role played by the Organization in the defense of Islamic causes and the consolidation of the foundations of peace and stability in its geographical area.

He reiterated his country's readiness to ensure the conditions for the success of the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to be held in Nouakchott on 16 and 17 March 2023.
The Secretary-General paid tribute to Mauritania for its continued commitment to the OIC and joint Islamic action.

He welcomed the preparations made by Mauritania to host the 49th Session of the CFM.

