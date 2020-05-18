UrduPoint.com
Very Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Very hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast very hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast very hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 40 to 42 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

