Westerly wave entering upper parts of country to bring rain:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

While hailstorm is also likely at a few places during the period.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from tonight.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat 41C, Sibbi, Okara, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh and Mithi 39C.