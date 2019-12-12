Winter opens up its claws after hours long drizzling

(@fidahassanain)

The slightly rain that began on Wednesday mid-night is likely to continue for the next two days.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) With continuous drizzling all the day, the winter season opened its claws in Lahore and other parts of Punjab here on Thursday. The rain caused cold.

The slightly rain and winds crushed the smog and air pollution that badly hit Lahore and neighboring districts including Kasur, Gujranwala and Sheikhpura.

The rain began on Wednesday mid-night which continued on Thursday. However, the major part of the provincial capital faced blackout due to continuous rain. The public faced huge trouble due to load shedding caused by rain as around 150 feeders tripped. The rain was recorded across the province. The first home test match against Sri-Lanka was also stopped by the umpires due to rain in Rawalpindi.

The Metrological department predicted rain on Thursday evening, during the night as well as on Friday.