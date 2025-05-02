Open Menu

Ahsan Meets PBC Dubai Delegation, Shares ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Objectives

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday met with a delegation of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai, urging them to play their due role in making Pakistan a $1 trillion economy by 2025 under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative with increased exports and foreign investment.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Consul General Hussain Muhammadand, besides senior officials of the Pakistan Diplomatic Mission in the UAE, a news release said.

Recalling his long-standing association with the PBC since 1998, Ahsan Iqbal urged the Pakistani business community in the UAE to actively contribute to enhancing Pakistan’s exports and attracting foreign investment to support the country’s economic growth.

The minister emphasized that peace and harmony, political stability, continuity of policies, and commitment to reforms are critical for Pakistan’s long-term development.

He also elaborated the government’s economic vision, “Uraan Pakistan” aiming to achieve$ 1 Trillion economy by 2025, which focused on five key pillars including export-led growth, transition to a technology-driven economy, environmental sustainability and climate action, energy and infrastructure development, and inclusive growth rooted in equity, ethics, and empowerment.

Recognizing the valuable contributions of overseas Pakistanis through remittances, the minister stressed the need for improving the quality and facilities of community schools in the UAE to ensure provision of quality education.

He also underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing consular services and assured that necessary steps would be taken to expand the premises of the Consulate General in Dubai.

Chairman of PBC Dubai Shabbir Merchant expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage directly with the government. He commended the Pakistan government for organizing the recent Overseas Convention in Islamabad, which saw active participation from the UAE-based business delegation.

Ambassador Tirmizi briefed the gathering on the Federal Minister’s recent high-level engagements in the UAE, including his meetings with Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi, and Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai.

He also thanked the minister for visiting community school in Abu Dhabi and gracing the Pakistan Day Reception hosted by the Consulate General in Dubai.

The meeting concluded with an open and interactive dialogue, during which Ahsan Iqbal invited suggestions from the business community to incorporate in future policies and strengthen Pakistan-UAE economic ties.

