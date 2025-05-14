Air Self-Defense Force trainer plane crashes in central Japan: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A Japan Air Self-Defense Force training plane crashed shortly after taking off from a base in central Japan, the government said on Wednesday.

Two personnel were aboard the T-4 jet that disappeared from radar after leaving Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture, according to the Defense Ministry.

The local fire department received reports that the plane crashed into a lake in the city of Inuyama in the prefecture. Police said what appears to be oil is floating on the lake's surface.

The ASDF is investigating further, including whether anyone was injured.