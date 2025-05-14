BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday met the ambassadors of Russia and Japan here and discussed bilateral and regional matters.

In his meeting with Russian counterpart Aleksandr Tokovinin, Ambassador Qureshi briefed him on the peace and security situation in South Asia following Indian belligerence.

He also discussed the trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations and matters of regional and global importance.

During the "constructive" meeting with Japanese Ambassador in Belgium Masahiro Mikami, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the rapidly evolving regional and global geopolitical developments.