Pakistan's Belgium Envoy Meets Russian, Japanese Counterparts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday met the ambassadors of Russia and Japan here and discussed bilateral and regional matters.
In his meeting with Russian counterpart Aleksandr Tokovinin, Ambassador Qureshi briefed him on the peace and security situation in South Asia following Indian belligerence.
He also discussed the trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations and matters of regional and global importance.
During the "constructive" meeting with Japanese Ambassador in Belgium Masahiro Mikami, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the rapidly evolving regional and global geopolitical developments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's Belgium envoy meets Russian, Japanese counterparts6 minutes ago
-
Over 180 companies from 20 countries present at Metal Show & TIB 202556 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to urgently act to end Palestinians' suffering in Israel-blockaded Gaza1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan Tourism Forum to enhance cooperation between two countries2 hours ago
-
Eurasian Transport Corridor: Railway representatives from six countries meet in Tehran2 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousaf for immediate delivery of Nusuk Cards to intending pilgrims12 hours ago
-
Ceasefire between India & Pakistan is 'holding', says UN, urges parties to address outstanding issue ..13 hours ago
-
PHMM ready to tackle Hajj health emergencies: Head Medical Mission14 hours ago
-
First batch of 633 intending Pakistani pilgrims to arrive in Jeddah on Wednesday16 hours ago
-
Paki-Saudi Friendship Forum Riyadh holds meeting17 hours ago
-
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit21 hours ago
-
Romanian students earn seven medals at 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad21 hours ago