Open Menu

Pakistan's Belgium Envoy Meets Russian, Japanese Counterparts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan's Belgium envoy meets Russian, Japanese counterparts

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday met the ambassadors of Russia and Japan here and discussed bilateral and regional matters.

In his meeting with Russian counterpart Aleksandr Tokovinin, Ambassador Qureshi briefed him on the peace and security situation in South Asia following Indian belligerence.

He also discussed the trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations and matters of regional and global importance.

During the "constructive" meeting with Japanese Ambassador in Belgium Masahiro Mikami, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the rapidly evolving regional and global geopolitical developments.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

15 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

16 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

16 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

21 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

21 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

22 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

22 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From World