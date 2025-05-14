Open Menu

Belarus' HTP Ready To Promote Cooperation Between IT Companies, Chinese Business

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Belarus’ Hi-Tech Park (HTP) is ready to involve Belarusian IT companies in cooperation with Chinese business, Aleksandr Bazanov, Head of the Secretariat of the Supervisory board of the Hi-Tech Park said as he met with Liu Jiadan, Director General of SINOMACHBEL.

The meeting was another step in the development of a long-standing trusting partnership. The parties considered a wide range of opportunities to deepen cooperation between innovative companies of Belarus and China. Special attention was paid to the development of contacts between HTP residents and subparks of the Zhongguancun ecosystem within the cooperation agreement signed between HTP and Beijing's Zhongguancun Technopark in Beijing in 2024. The parties also discussed the possibilities of developing ties with different regions of China with the assistance of SINOMACHBEL,BelTA reported.

The parties confirmed their willingness to facilitate the participation of Belarusian developers in international competitions and technology exhibitions, as well as to continue the practice of presentation of HTP residents' developments for potential Chinese partners.

The parties discussed the prospects of presentations of Belarusian startups at the Fakel site and within the framework of the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurs Summit. The parties agreed that this will let young Belarusian companies and startups make themselves known at the international level.

At the end of the meeting, Aleksandr Bazanov emphasized: “We are ready to continue working on involving Belarusian IT companies in the cooperation with Chinese business. I am sure that only joint efforts will help us create conditions for growth, exchange of experience and development of innovative entrepreneurship, and will open new horizons for Belarusian-Chinese cooperation in high technologies.”

