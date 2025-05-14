Over 180 Companies From 20 Countries Present At Metal Show & TIB 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Over 180 companies from 20 countries are participating in Metal Show & TIB 2025, the most important fair dedicated to the metal processing industry, technologies and industrial equipment in Romania between May 13 and 16 at Bucharest.
The participants in the exhibition, organized by Euroexpo Fairs and Romexpo, are from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic (group presence, with 6 companies), Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Hungary.
During the four days, visitors will be able to explore over 13,000 square meters of technological innovation, with live demonstrations of the latest equipment, smart solutions and state-of-the-art technologies for: sheet metal and pipe processing; machining; laser, plasma or water jet cutting; industrial machine tools; welding, surface treatments; automation, industrial robots and specialized software; additive manufacturing; measurement and control, tools; raw materials, lubricants and environmental protection solutions; Smart Factory solutions.
'Metal Show & TIB 2025 is the ideal place for specialists and decision-makers from the most important industrial sectors: automotive, aeronautics, naval, energy, IT and research and development, offering valuable networking opportunities and strategic business partnerships. At this year's edition, 36% of the exhibitors are new companies, participating for the first time,' a press release from the organizers informs. The visiting schedule is Tuesday to Thursday between 9:00 and 17:00 and Friday between 9:00 and 16:00. Entry to the fair is free, based on the Access Code downloaded from the official website (www.metalshow-tib.ro).
