Attempted Assasination On Head Of Kherson Region Saldo Prevented - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Attempted Assasination on Head of Kherson Region Saldo Prevented - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) An attempted assasination on Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, has been prevented, and an improvised explosive device, which had been planted on his car's route, was promptly detected and neutralized, the region's administration said on Monday.

"The Kherson residents helped to prevent the attempted assasination on Volodymyr Saldo. Thanks to the cautious Kherson residents, we managed to timely detect and neutralize the improvised explosive device planted on the car route of the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo. At the same time, people who happened to be nearby could also suffer from the explosion," the region's administration said on Telegram.

