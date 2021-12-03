Austria's ruling party met Friday to name a new head after the shock resignation of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, with his successor expected to take over the leadership of the country

Vienna, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Austria's ruling party met Friday to name a new head after the shock resignation of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, with his successor expected to take over the leadership of the country.

The meeting of the top brass of the People's Party (OeVP) comes a day after Kurz, implicated in a corruption scandal, said he was quitting as party boss.

Alexander Schallenberg, who took over as chancellor in October, said on Thursday that he was ready to resign as "the posts of chancellor and head of the party... should quickly be taken on by the same person".

The OeVP has scheduled a press statement for 11:30 am (1030 GMT). Interior Minister Karl Nehammer is the favourite to take over the party and be nominated for chancellor.

Kurz's announcement that he would quit politics to dedicate time to his family, especially his new-born son, came just two months after he resigned as national leader.

This followed his implication in a corruption scandal, bringing down a spectacular career, which saw him become the world's youngest democratically elected head of government in 2017 at just 31.

The scandal erupted in early October when prosecutors ordered raids at the chancellery and the finance ministry while investigating allegations that Kurz's inner circle used public money to pay for polls tailored to boost his image.

Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, saying he hopes to have his day in court to prove his innocence.

Shortly after Kurz's announcement on Thursday, finance minister Gernot Bluemel, who is his ally, resigned.

Kurz, now 35, wrested control of the OeVP in 2017 and with his hard stance on immigration led it two to election victories.