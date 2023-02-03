UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Meet With FM Park Friday 3 To Discuss US-South Korea Alliance - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Blinken to Meet With FM Park Friday 3 to Discuss US-South Korea Alliance - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his South Korean Foreign Minister Jin Park on Friday to discuss a range of issues related to the strategic alliance between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"You'll have an opportunity to hear directly from both of them in the context of that bilateral engagement tomorrow, but the ROK (South Korea) is a treaty ally of ours, there are a number of issues that will be on the table," Price said during a pre86 nowss briefing on Thursday.

The two diplomats will discuss the situation around North Korea as well as bilateral priorities on the economic, diplomatic, and political fronts, Price added.

On Tuesday, South Korean media reported that Park was planning to visit New York and Washington as part of a four-day trip to the United States.

The meeting is the first for the two ministers to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korea alliance and will focus on strengthening it and on coordinating policies toward North Korea, the report said, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Prior to arriving in Washington, Park is expected to meet with representatives of the UN Security Council in New York and with the UN Secretary-General to discuss North Korea, the report added.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden are expected to hold a summit meeting later in 2023 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Visit Alliance Price New York South Korea United States North Korea Media From

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

2 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

3 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

3 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

3 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.