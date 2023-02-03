Blinken to Meet With FM Park Friday 3 to Discuss US-South Korea Alliance - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his South Korean Foreign Minister Jin Park on Friday to discuss a range of issues related to the strategic alliance between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"You'll have an opportunity to hear directly from both of them in the context of that bilateral engagement tomorrow, but the ROK (South Korea) is a treaty ally of ours, there are a number of issues that will be on the table," Price said during a pre86 nowss briefing on Thursday.

The two diplomats will discuss the situation around North Korea as well as bilateral priorities on the economic, diplomatic, and political fronts, Price added.

On Tuesday, South Korean media reported that Park was planning to visit New York and Washington as part of a four-day trip to the United States.

The meeting is the first for the two ministers to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korea alliance and will focus on strengthening it and on coordinating policies toward North Korea, the report said, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Prior to arriving in Washington, Park is expected to meet with representatives of the UN Security Council in New York and with the UN Secretary-General to discuss North Korea, the report added.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden are expected to hold a summit meeting later in 2023 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance.