China Executes Former Top Finance Executive Over Corruption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) China has executed Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of state-owned Huarong Asset Management Cooperation, over corruption on Friday, a local court said.

"Upon approval from the Supreme People's Court, Tianjin Second Intermediate People's Court carried out the death penalty against Lai Xiaomin in accordance with the law in the morning of Jan 29, 2021," the court in Tianjin said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

Lai was sentenced to death over corruption charges and was accused of taking bribes up to 1.79 billion Yuan (about $278 million). Lai's crimes also included bigamy, according to court documents.

China's supreme court confirmed Lai's death sentence in early January.

Economic crimes such as corruption usually do not lead to the death penalty in China. The scale of Lai's crimes may have caused the harsher sentence against him, Chinese lawyers suggested in interviews with local media.