Open Menu

China Ready To Play Constructive Role In Pakistan-India Ceasefire Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 09:00 AM

China ready to play constructive role in Pakistan-India ceasefire efforts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) China hopes for and supports an early ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

As a neighbor of both Pakistan and India, China is concerned about the escalation of their conflict, Wang said, expressing sympathies over the civilian casualties in Pakistan.

Noting that China supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, Wang expressed confidence that Pakistan will respond to the current situation with calm, and make decisions in line with its fundamental and long-term interests.

He emphasized that once a ceasefire is reached, it must be jointly upheld to prevent the recurrence of conflicts, adding that a lasting ceasefire serves the interests of both sides, contributes to regional peace and stability, and meets the common expectations of the international community.

Standing at the forefront of the international fight against terrorism, Pakistan has made important contributions to counterterrorism efforts, said Wang, voicing China's support for Pakistan in maintaining its firm stance against terrorism.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Wang expressed confidence that Pakistan will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.

On his part, Dar said that Pakistan is willing to achieve a ceasefire with India, and will stay alert and respond to any actions that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Dar thanked China for its efforts in mediating a ceasefire and ending hostilities, and expressed readiness to maintain close communication with China and the international community.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

51 minutes ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

15 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

16 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

16 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

20 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

20 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

21 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

21 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World