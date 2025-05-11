China Ready To Play Constructive Role In Pakistan-India Ceasefire Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) China hopes for and supports an early ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
As a neighbor of both Pakistan and India, China is concerned about the escalation of their conflict, Wang said, expressing sympathies over the civilian casualties in Pakistan.
Noting that China supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, Wang expressed confidence that Pakistan will respond to the current situation with calm, and make decisions in line with its fundamental and long-term interests.
He emphasized that once a ceasefire is reached, it must be jointly upheld to prevent the recurrence of conflicts, adding that a lasting ceasefire serves the interests of both sides, contributes to regional peace and stability, and meets the common expectations of the international community.
Standing at the forefront of the international fight against terrorism, Pakistan has made important contributions to counterterrorism efforts, said Wang, voicing China's support for Pakistan in maintaining its firm stance against terrorism.
Amid the ongoing tensions, Wang expressed confidence that Pakistan will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.
On his part, Dar said that Pakistan is willing to achieve a ceasefire with India, and will stay alert and respond to any actions that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Dar thanked China for its efforts in mediating a ceasefire and ending hostilities, and expressed readiness to maintain close communication with China and the international community.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From World
-
China ready to play constructive role in Pakistan-India ceasefire efforts49 minutes ago
-
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued following statement on Saturday11 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousaf highlights strong Pak-Saudi ties, Hajj arrangements11 hours ago
-
US Secretary of State welcomeS ceasefire between Pakistan and India11 hours ago
-
UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'12 hours ago
-
Chinese, Saudi firms ink deals in advanced manufacturing amid growing bilateral cooperation12 hours ago
-
India will learn lesson from military conflict with Pakistan: Chinese expert12 hours ago
-
UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'13 hours ago
-
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest16 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025 to be exemplary as compared to previous years: Sardar Yousaf17 hours ago
-
UN agencies reject Israeli plan to use Gaza aid as "˜bait"21 hours ago
-
UN warns copper shortage risks slowing global energy, technology shift22 hours ago